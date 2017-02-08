Deputies: Landslide reported along NW Old Cornelius Pass Road in - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Landslide reported along NW Old Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro

A landslide forced crews to close a section of Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the landslide was reported along the road near the McMenamins Rock Creek Tavern.

Drivers should use Northwest Cornelius Pass Road as an alternate route.

