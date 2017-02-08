Deputies: Landslide reported along NW Old Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro

A landslide forced crews to close a section of Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the landslide was reported along the road near the McMenamins Rock Creek Tavern.

#alert slide near 10000 NW Old Corn Pass. Earlier reports that it was on Corn Pass were incorrect. -SW #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/7cw6xj8YWF — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 8, 2017

Drivers should use Northwest Cornelius Pass Road as an alternate route.

