Firefighters rescue two workers from platform underneath Ross Island Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two construction workers were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition after a fall underneath the Ross Island Bridge. 

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene on the 3000 block of Southwest Moody Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said one worker was up about 120 feet from the ground on scaffolding and fell onto a platform below, hitting a co-worker.

The first worker fell around 40 to 50 feet, according to firefighters.

The Portland Fire & Rescue high-angle rope rescue team responded to the scene to assist in the rescue operation and used an aerial truck to lower the men to the ground. 

The men work for Abhe & Svoboda out of Minnesota. An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said they were working on a cleaning and painting project on the bridge that is scheduled to be finished in the fall. 

Firefighters said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

