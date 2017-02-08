Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, February 8

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, February 8:

He's the undisputed king of relationship shows. MORE got to talk one-on-one with TV star Andy Cohen. The talk show host is coming to Portland Friday night with Emmy-winning news anchor Anderson Cooper for “AC2.” It's an unscripted, uncensored live show at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. MORE got to talk to Cohen about what fans can expect from the show. Learn more at AC2Live.com.

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day in Portland without some chocolate, some beer and ghosts? BeerQuest PDX is offering local love birds a twist on the typical date night. MORE photojournalist Brad Pulliam has the story. Learn more at BeerQuestPDX.com

