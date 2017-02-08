All westbound lanes of Hwy 26 reopen near Vista Ridge Tunnel after landslide

Landslide on Highway 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnel (KPTV)

Landslide on Highway 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnel (Air 12/KPTV)

All westbound lanes of Highway 26 have reopened near the Vista Ridge Tunnel after a landslide blocked the roadway and created lengthy delays for drivers.

Crews responded to a landslide on the highway at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Debris initially covered three of the four travel lanes just west of the tunnel.

One lane remained closed overnight and during the Wednesday morning commute. An additional lane was blocked while crews worked to clear the debris and stabilize the hillside.

Eight dump truck loads of debris were removed from the scene.

By 12:45 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported that all lanes had reopened.

Experts say the warming up from recent freezing weather, coupled with heavy rains, have made conditions in the metro area ripe for landslides.

Multiple landslides have been reported throughout the area this week.

With more heavy rain in the forecast, ODOT and other state leaders are urging people to be prepared for additional slides.

