Police ID 53-year-old bicyclist hit by box truck, killed in N. Portland

Police have identified the 53-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a box truck and killed in north Portland on Monday morning.

Police said Wednesday that Alan Izi Marsan was riding his bicycle north on Interstate Avenue when a northbound driver made a right turn toward Farragut Street and hit him.

Marsan was in the bike lane, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it's not believed that impairment or distracted driving by the truck driver were factors in the crash.

The 38-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He has not been arrested or cited at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and the case will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review and consideration of possible charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.