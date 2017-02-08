Portland woman dies in apparent drowning at Seven Feathers Casino Resort

A 73-year-old Portland woman is believed to have drowned in the swimming pool at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to the casino at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a woman who was in the pool and not breathing.

Casino workers pulled the woman from the pool and attempted lifesaving efforts. Emergency workers continued those efforts when they arrived at the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Deputies identified her as 73-year-old Joanne Saito of Portland. Her death was the result of an apparent drowning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a drowning investigation and will work with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

