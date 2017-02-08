Portland woman dies in apparent drowning at Seven Feathers Casin - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland woman dies in apparent drowning at Seven Feathers Casino Resort

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

A 73-year-old Portland woman is believed to have drowned in the swimming pool at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

Emergency crews responded to the casino at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a woman who was in the pool and not breathing.

Casino workers pulled the woman from the pool and attempted lifesaving efforts. Emergency workers continued those efforts when they arrived at the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Deputies identified her as 73-year-old Joanne Saito of Portland. Her death was the result of an apparent drowning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a drowning investigation and will work with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.