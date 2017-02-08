February adoption promotions hope to find homeless pets forever Valentines

This month love is in the air, but romance isn’t just for humans. If anyone is looking for “the one” in a cat or dog, several Oregon animal organizations are promoting pet adoption for animal Valentines.

The Willamette Humane Society in Salem is waiving adoption fees altogether for its biggest adoption event Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12. For its “Full Hearts, Empty Kennels No-Fee” promotion, WHS will adopt out cats and dogs of any age for free. The shelter is also having raffle prizes, pet food and treat samples from NutriSource, and two free workshops for pet owners both days.

The Oregon Humane Society is participating in a “Puppy Love Mixer” at LexiDog Boutique & Social Club on Sunday, Feb. 12. The event will allow potential owners meet OHS dogs available for adoption and any dog lovers to mingle.

Animal Aid, a shelter in Southwest Portland, has launched a “Be My Valentine” campaign in an effort to help its harder-to-place cats and dogs find a home. As a referral-based organization, Animal Aid cares for cats and dogs who are usually adult animals that may have special needs.

The Cat Adoption Team shelter in Sherwood is holding its “Give Love Adoption Promotion” that lasts until Tuesday, Feb. 14. CAT is offering $14 adoption fees on select cats as a part of a national event for Best Friends Network Partners.

