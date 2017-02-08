Police arrest 15 men in undercover prostitution sting in Portlan - KPTV - FOX 12

Police arrest 15 men in undercover prostitution sting in Portland area

Posted: Updated:
Portland Police Bureau (KPTV file image) Portland Police Bureau (KPTV file image)
Matthew Allen Schrader, jail booking photo Matthew Allen Schrader, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police arrested 15 men in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in Portland, including one suspect who was arrested three separate times.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit conducted the mission as part of the 13th National Johns Suppression Initiative.

Officers posted ads on known sex trafficking websites. Police said 15 men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

Investigators were assisted by Portland-area hotels.

The 15 men who responded to the ad and went to the hotel were arrested on the misdemeanor charge of commercial sexual solicitation.

The suspects were identified by police Wednesday as:

  • Ravikumar Dojad, 33, of Beaverton
  • Chad Patrick Andrews, 47, of Ridgefield
  • Danil Viktorovich Nyukeyev, 20, of Vancouver
  • Cory Kevin Ryan, 53, of Everett, Washington
  • Gregory Laubsch, 37, of Portland
  • Jeremy Merrell Tanner, 32, of Dayton
  • Juan Lopez, 33, of Portland
  • Gilberto David Luna Ramirez, 24, of Vancouver
  • Gilles Marie Christian Barjon, 33, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada
  • Kurt Bryant Parker, 22, of Portland
  • Joel Osbely Garcia-Cruz, 31, of Vancouver
  • Vishwambhara Adiga, 39, of Kirkland, Washington
  • Charles Nijel Wilson II, 22, of Vancouver
  • Matthew Allen Schrader, 30, of Johnson City
  • Darrin R. Maxey, 48, of Vancouver

Police said Schrader was arrested three separate times for three separate incidents during the operation. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail after his third arrest.

Maxey was arrested twice for two separate incidents, according to investigators.

For investigative reasons, the Sex Trafficking Unit is not sharing the specific website, application or ad text publicly.

Anyone with information about a possible trafficking victim is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline at 1-800-640-5311 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 1-800-843-5678 or missingkids.org/CyberTipline.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

