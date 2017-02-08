Blazers guard Evan Turner fractures hand, will be out 5-6 weeks

The Trail Blazers will be without guard Evan Turner for the next five to six weeks.

Turner suffered a fracture to the third metacarpal in his right hand during the third quarter of Portland's 114-113 win at Dallas on Tuesday.

The injury will not require surgery, but the team announced Wednesday that Turner is expected to be out for five to six weeks.

Turner signed with the Blazers as a free agent in the offseason. In 50 games this season, Turner has averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

He has started 10 games for the Blazers.

