Skyline Boulevard reopens after 900 tons of debris cleared from landslide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Southwest Skyline Boulevard reopened Wednesday afternoon after crews cleared 900 tons of debris from a landslide.

Sunday night's landslide shut down the road between West Burnside and Highway 26.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reported that it was the largest landslide their crews have encountered this winter.

Along with hauling out 900 tons of mud and debris, which is equal to more than 600 cubic yards, crews chipped up and removed 30 cubic yards of tree debris and hauled out four dump truck loads of larger trees and tree stumps.

Crews also made temporary repairs to parts of the road damaged in the slide, placed 109 feet of concrete barriers and installed 120 feet of new drainage pipe.

Portland Parks & Recreation tree crews and staff with the Bureau of Environmental Services and Bureau of Development also worked to clear the roadway. Utilities including Comcast also cleared utility infrastructure.

Crews have been working all over the metro area dealing with multiple landslides over the last week.

