Continued heavy rains leading to flooding concerns

The rain isn’t letting up for at least a couple days, and that means a risk of flooding for many locations around the Portland metro area.

The area near 110th and Foster Road is always one of the first spots to see flooding, and Johnson Creek was muddy and running pretty fast Wednesday.

Flood levels are still quite a ways off, but city officials are still getting ready.

In fact, they have set up sandbag stations around the city, including at Southeast 88th and Holgate. By the look of the pile Wednesday afternoon, people are taking advantage of it.

The water is moving fast at several sections of Johnson Creek, but it’s still only at 5 feet as of Wednesday evening. Flood stage is at 11 feet, and the creek almost hit that level on Sunday night during that incredibly heavy rain.

It has been raining lightly but steadily all day, though, and the forecast is calling for it to pick up later Wednesday night.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has a full list of sandbagging locations at PortlandOregon.gov, while Washington County residents can find a list at BeavertonOregon.gov. Clackamas County also has a list of bagging locations at Clackamas.us.

