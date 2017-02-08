Portland man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing child

A Portland man was convicted of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child and sentenced to eight years in prison.

A judge convicted James Edward Zwaschka, 43, on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy Wednesday.

The victim was between the ages of 4 and 5 years old when the abuse occurred in Oregon City, according to police. The victim's family notified law enforcement near the end of 2015.

During a six-month investigation, no additional victims were located and police said they have no reason to believe there are any other victims.

Zwaschka was sentenced to 100 months in prison Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.