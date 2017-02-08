Portland man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing child

A Portland man was convicted of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child and sentenced to eight years in prison.

A judge convicted James Edward Zwaschka, 43, on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy Wednesday.

The victim was between the ages of 4 and 5 years old when the abuse occurred in Oregon City, according to police. The victim's family notified law enforcement near the end of 2015.

During a six-month investigation, no additional victims were located and police said they have no reason to believe there are any other victims.

Zwaschka was sentenced to 100 months in prison Wednesday.

