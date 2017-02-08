Man who shot at police at NE Portland mobile home park sentenced to prison

A man who fired dozens of rounds at police at a northeast Portland mobile home park was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.

Timothy James Bucher, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated murder and intimidation on Jan. 19.

In May 2016, officers responded to a disturbance involving Bucher, his wife and neighbors at the Fox Run Mobile Home Park on the 9000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Investigators said Bucher was fighting with his wife and then confronted a pregnant neighbor with a knife and confronted the woman's husband with a handgun.

When officers arrived, they said Bucher pointed a gun at them.

He then retreated into his trailer, with his mother inside, and fired dozens of rounds at police from an AK-47-style rifle, according to investigators.

There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire, but neighboring homes were hit.

The suspect's wife had left the home earlier and his mother later came out safely.

Police said Bucher continued firing his gun. Two SERT officers returned fire and tear gas was used in his home.

A K-9 was also deployed and officers said Bucher assaulted the police dog.

When he finally surrendered, Bucher was taken to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite before he was booked into jail.

He initially faced a long list of charges, before reaching a plea agreement last month. Bucher is also a registered sex offender.

