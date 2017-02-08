Volunteers knit little red hats for newborns as part of American Heart Month

First recipient of a little red hat Maximus, who was born Tuesday night. (Courtesy: Providence St. Vincent Medical Center)

Volunteers from around the Portland metro area delivered some hats for newborns at St. Vincent Medical Center all in honor of American Heart Month.

"Little Hats, Big Hearts" is a program where volunteers knit and crochet little red hats for newborn babies.

The program started three years ago in Chicago, and has now made its way to Portland.

Volunteers delivered almost 300 little red hats to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center Wednesday morning.

Nurses at the hospital say it's a donation unlike any other.

"This is absolutely the first time that I have been involved in getting donations like this. So it's pretty exciting to see how different people in our community come together and give things to us so we can help people in our community as well," said Hilary Andreas, a nurse at St. Vincent Medical Center.

The first recipient of a little red hat was a baby named Maximus, who was born Tuesday night.

