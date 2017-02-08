Columbia River Gorge hit with another round of snow and freezing - KPTV - FOX 12

Columbia River Gorge hit with another round of snow and freezing rain

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

While the rain is the big concern in the Portland metro area through Thursday, cities along the Columbia River Gorge are getting hit hard with more snow and freezing rain.
 
Wednesday's freezing rain could bring over an inch of ice to places that are still trying to get some relief from the last few storms.
 
Snow and freezing rain have been coming down all day from Corbett to Hood River.
 
“It's really rough. This isn't for anybody,” David Endom said.
 
Endom is homeless. This winter has been especially rough for those on the streets along the Gorge, he said.
 
“It just comes in waves,” Endom said.
 
It is the fifth ice storm of the season for the Gorge, a place that can't seem to get a break.
 
“We've had snow, we've had sleet, we've had rain, we've had it freeze after it hits the ground, then we've had it snow again,” Endom
said.
 
Endom said he has to stay out of the wind and hunker down when it gets this cold.
 
“You get different waves of different types of weather, but it's all cold, wet and miserable,” he said.
 
As the snow and ice pile up, the roads are getting more treacherous too. 
 
Some spots will likely make their way above freezing tomorrow, but all of that ice and snow that has built up won’t be going anywhere
for a while.

