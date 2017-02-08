TriMet is looking for riders to test 'Hop Fastpass' before relea - KPTV - FOX 12

TriMet is looking for riders to test 'Hop Fastpass' before release

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

TriMet is looking for some people to test its newest fare payment system.

TriMet, C-TRAN and the Portland Streetcar will be launching the Hop Fastpass fare payment system at the end of February with 250 riders testing the system.

The electronic-fare payment system will allow people to use an electronic card, a transit only smart card, or their smartphone to buy a ticket.

TriMet has information on how to sign up on their website, TriMet.org.

Hop Fastpass will launch summer 2017.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

