Deputies: 21 guns, ammunition, drugs seized from Tigard home

Guns, ammunition and drugs were found inside a Tigard home after deputies executed a search warrant early Tuesday morning.

After an investigation by Tigard police and Washington County deputies, Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) investigators and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a home on the 9200 block of Southwest Hillview Street.

WCSO said investigators seized 21 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, and $2,600. Methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were also seized.

According to WCSO, three of the guns had been reported stolen.

Steven J. Johnson, 50, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft in the first degree, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was booked into the Washington County Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail.

