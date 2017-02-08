Residents near Commonwealth Lake in Beaverton concerned about flooding

The rainy weather has many homeowners one edge as creeks and rivers begin to rise. One area where people say they are concerned is Commonwealth Lake in Beaverton.

People living near Commonwealth Lake say they have watched it rise and fall many times this winter. Now with more rain falling, they are watching the water again.

FOX 12 spoke with Dan Davey, who lives near the lake. He says the lake has flooded its banks a few times this winter. At times he has seen the water approaching the back of some people's homes.

Davey lives up a hill but says on Sunday the rain caused some water to get into their basement.

Davey told FOX 12 some of the things he does to make sure his home is safe from water.

"I always check the perimeter to make sure the water is draining away from the house and not towards it. Also keeping the gutters clear. Just to make sure," said Davey.

Another place of concern is Fanno Creek.

Water levels are high, and the City of Tigard says they are monitoring the creek and will close Southwest Tigard Street along with Southwest North Dakota Street if needed.

