North Portland bar responds after alleged 'drugging incidents'

The Killingsworth Dynasty bar in North Portland said they are going to amp up safety after a number of women claimed to have been drugged there.

On January 28, a woman posted a flyer to her Facebook page warning women to steer clear from the bar because it is quote "not safe."

The victim claimed to being drugged back in November. During a night out, she said she drank half a beer, and could not walk or remember people's names twenty minutes later. She said she was lucky because a group of female friends got her home safely.

Other people commented on the Facebook post saying they too knew of people who had similar experiences, or had similar experiences themselves.

On record, Portland police have acknowledged one incident that was reported back in September of 2015.

On Wednesday afternoon, the bar issued this statement voicing it's concerns about safety of it's customers. It also mentioned holding people accountable for a quote, "drugging incident" that happened on January 21.

On the bar's Facebook page the statement reads:

"Since the day we opened, we’ve worked hard to help our patrons feel secure in our establishment...We’re seeking advice and training from the OLCC and will implement new policies, including upgrading our camera system and hiring extra security staff. We also welcome discourse with our customers and party promoters on how to do better."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.