Portland police report missing 75-year-old man found safe

A missing man has been found safe, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help locating 75-year-old Ronald Austin on Wednesday night.

He was reported missing earlier Wednesday after failing to show up at a Portland hospital to pick up his wife. The couple live on the northern Oregon coast and were staying at a northwest Portland hotel.

Police reported Thursday morning that Austin safely returned home and is no longer missing.

No other details were released.

