Portland police report missing 75-year-old man found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police report missing 75-year-old man found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A missing man has been found safe, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help locating 75-year-old Ronald Austin on Wednesday night.  

He was reported missing earlier Wednesday after failing to show up at a Portland hospital to pick up his wife. The couple live on the northern Oregon coast and were staying at a northwest Portland hotel.

Police reported Thursday morning that Austin safely returned home and is no longer missing.

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.