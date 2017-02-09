Tigard man recounts 30-car pile-up on Interstate 5

A Tigard man is recovering five days after he was sent sliding into a back of a semi on an icy Interstate 5 less than a week ago.

Luke Boles was headed home from a friends house on February 3. As he was approaching Capital Highway, he along with 29 other drivers hit black ice causing a chain reaction crash.

"I tried to stop, but I couldn't really stop at all so I just shot right into the back of the trailer and it came right through the windshield," Boles said.

Boles face came within centimeters of the back of the semi. His glasses took the brunt of the impact.

"People were like 'who was in this car' and I was like 'I was in that car,' and they were amazed that someone in that car was even able to get out and look around," Boles said. "I feel really fortunate you know."

Boles says because he rear-ended the semi he was deemed at fault, now insurance isn't covering very much. He says his car is wrecked, glasses were destroyed and his pinky finger was broken.

He set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise money to get back on his feet. He posted on the page, "I'm lost without a car and struggling more without glasses to even see properly."

