Deputies: Driver arrested after pursuit ends in Hillsboro

After searching throughout the morning, Washington County deputies arrested a driver who fled the scene after a pursuit ended in Hillsboro early Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said around 3 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a speeding car heading eastbound on Highway 26 towards Hillsboro.

Deputies later discovered that the vehicle had been stolen out of North Plains.

The chase lasted about 6 minutes and ended near Jackson School Road.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Thomas White, got out of his car and ran from the scene.

WCSO looking for Thomas White, suspected driver of stolen car who ran after pursuit this a.m. 503-629-0111 w/ tips pic.twitter.com/C9Hs1PghjT — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 9, 2017

The WCSO said a citizen saw White several hours later and called 911 after recognized him from the news.

The suspect was caught while he was walking on Jackson School Road just north of Highway 26.

Deputies said White surrendered peacefully.

There is no word yet on if any passengers were in the car.

