Multiple landslides force road closures in West Hills

Heavy rain caused several landslides to come down across roads in the West Hills Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Road crews were forced to close the Northwest Thompson Road from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Cornell Road late Wednesday night.

The slide is in near 6300 NW Thompson Road, according to traffic officials.

Officers told FOX 12 that the slide is dangerous and a large amount of mud and debris came across both lanes.

Massive landslide comes down on Thompson Rd, pics hard to tell but it is very unsafe accord to police @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/RvkSsrBY6c — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) February 9, 2017

Local and emergency traffic have access to the road at both ends of the closure. Through traffic should use Northwest Cornell Road or Northwest 53rd Drive as alternate routes.

Engineers plan to assess the slide in the daylight. They hope to have the road opened by Thursday afternoon.

Crews tackling Thompson landslide. No timeframe for when road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/jszkRuabpR — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 9, 2017

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reported another landslide at Northwest Santanita Terrace. The road is closed until further notice.

ALERT: NW Santanita Terrace is CLOSED due to a landslide. Please take alternate routes. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 9, 2017

With heavy rain comes a greater risk of landslides and mudslides. The saturated ground makes it easier for the earth to move.

Geologist Scott Burns said there have been more than 30 landslides in our area this season.

"Especially in the West Hills of Portland, we have steep slopes, very weak soils, add the water, three strikes you’re out,” said Burns

Some slides are putting homes at risk. Experts say it is best to be proactive if you are worried about your home and to be very mindful of water amounts on your property.

Homeowners should check for broken pipes or runoff that may be pouring back onto an unstable slope. Cracks in a ground can indicate a future slide.

Experts also advise locals to check their homeowners insurance to see what is covered if the worst happens.

