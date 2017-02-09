Mobile home goes up in flames in Battle Ground

Firefighters responded to a single-alarm mobile home fire in Battle Ground early Thursday morning.

Clark County dispatch confirmed that crews were called to the scene in the 17000 block of 259th Street around 6 a.m.

Clark County Fire said they arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Most of the structure had collapsed

There is no word on if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. Fire investigators have been called to the scene.

