Drivers face flooded streets as heavy rain falls in Portland

Many Portland drivers had to deal with running water and flooded roads during their morning commute Thursday.

Meteorologists said over an inch of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours, and more is expected throughout the day Thursday.

It's another day with heavy rain, we've already seen nearly 4.50'' of rain this month. We could see another 1'' today. #Wetseason pic.twitter.com/78CqbsAjrq — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) February 9, 2017

Flooding was reported in multiple areas throughout the metro area, including Southwest Division Street and 149th Avenue in Beaverton.

Look out for high water and closed roads. This is SW Division & 149, Beaverton. #Fox12 @fox12weather pic.twitter.com/qe30dL03pa — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 9, 2017

Just watched 4 cars drive around the closure signs and through the water. Not smart. https://t.co/v2tKCIBejo — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 9, 2017

A FOX 12 viewer reported large amounts of rushing water along Northwest Germantown Road near the St. Johns Bridge.

Traffic experts say drivers should be cautious and drive slowly when heading through high water. Depending on the current, drivers can be swept away in just inches of water.

