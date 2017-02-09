Drivers face flooded streets as heavy rain falls in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Drivers face flooded streets as heavy rain falls in Portland

Posted: Updated:
AIR 12 over rushing water on NW Germantown Road AIR 12 over rushing water on NW Germantown Road
AIR 12 over rushing water along NW Germantown Road AIR 12 over rushing water along NW Germantown Road
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Many Portland drivers had to deal with running water and flooded roads during their morning commute Thursday.

Meteorologists said over an inch of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours, and more is expected throughout the day Thursday.

Flooding was reported in multiple areas throughout the metro area, including Southwest Division Street and 149th Avenue in Beaverton.

A FOX 12 viewer reported large amounts of rushing water along Northwest Germantown Road near the St. Johns Bridge.

Traffic experts say drivers should be cautious and drive slowly when heading through high water.  Depending on the current, drivers can be swept away in just inches of water.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.