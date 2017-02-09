On the Go with Joe at Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

Joe V. was celebrating National Bagel Day with the folks at Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels.

He went behind-the-scenes to see how to properly make an authentic New York boiled bagel.

Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels has two locations at 523 NE 19th Ave. and 6420 SE Foster Rd. in Portland.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.