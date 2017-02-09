15 men arrested in Portland undercover sex trafficking sting

Police arrested 15 men from Oregon, Washington and Canada during a one-week undercover sex trafficking operation.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday that investigators posted ads on sex trafficking websites from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and that the men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts.

Police say the men who responded and came to a Portland hotel were arrested on a misdemeanor charge of commercial sexual solicitation.

Those arrested in Oregon include: Gregory Laubsch, Juan Lopez and Kurt Parker of Portland; Matthew Schrader of Johnson City; Ravikumar Dojad of Beaverton; and Jeremy Tanner of Dayton.

Men arrested in Washington include: Danil Nyukeyev, Gilberto Ramirez, Darrin Maxey, Joel Garcia-Cruz and Charles Wilson II of Vancouver; Chad Andrews of Ridgefield; Cory Ryan of Everett; and Vishwambhara Adiga of Kirkland.

Gilles Barjon of Montreal, Quebec, Canada was also arrested.

