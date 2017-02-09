Police: Armed robbery preceded deadly officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

A deadly officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland was preceded by police investigating a robbery, a car prowl and a home break-in Thursday morning.

Officers first responded to a report of an armed robbery outside the Portland Value Inn on the 1700 block of Northeast 82nd Street at 7:24 a.m.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car across the street from the hotel when a man robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim said the robber was a black man in his 20s wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans and was last seen running away on 82nd Avenue.

A short time later, someone at or near the Banfield Pet Hospital across the street reported a car prowl involving a similarly described suspect.

Officers located a man matching the suspect's description, but the man ran away. Officers surrounded the neighborhood and deployed a K-9 team to track him down.

During the search, police said they discovered evidence of a break-in at a home on the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street.

The K-9 searched the home, but the suspect was not found. A short time later, officers located the suspect outside the home.

Police said an officer shot the suspect during the encounter and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was found near the suspect, according to investigators.

No other details were released Thursday about the shooting.

The name of the suspect and the officer are expected to be released by detectives Friday.

The officer will remain on paid administrative leave, per Portland Police Bureau policy, until the completion of the investigation and grand jury proceedings.

