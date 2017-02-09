Hwy 101 reopens near Seaside after closure due to flooding, standing water

Flooding and standing water shut down Highway 101 near Seaside on Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday that Highway 101 was closed to all vehicles just south of Seaside. By noon, trucks and larger vehicles were allowed to go through, but deep standing water was still too much of a hazard for smaller vehicles.

The Highway was open again to all vehicles by 2 p.m., however drivers were required to go only 5 mph.

Standing water was two feet deep in places, according to ODOT. By Thursday afternoon, several inches of water remained on the roadway.

ODOT said the highway flooding was caused by the steady, heavy rainfall and rising tides.

