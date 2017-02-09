Police: Lebanon assault suspect stabbed man in neck with pocket - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Lebanon assault suspect stabbed man in neck with pocket knife

Delbert McGuire, jail booking photo Delbert McGuire, jail booking photo
LEBANON, OR (KPTV) -

A Lebanon assault suspect stabbed a man in the back of the neck with a pocket knife, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 200 block of East Carolina Street.

A 53-year-old man was found with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Investigators identified the suspect as 46-year-old Delbert McGuire of Lebanon.

Police said McGuire and the victim know each other and were involved in an altercation before McGuire pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other man in the back of the neck.

McGuire was arrested within the hour and booked into the Linn County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault.

His bail was set at $50,000.

