Man sentenced to prison for stabbing woman at Marion Co. Buddhist temple

A Salem man was sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing a woman at a Marion County Buddhist temple.

Jose Murillo, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree assault and first-degree burglary on Feb. 3 and was sentenced Wednesday.

Murillo was arrested in May 2016.

Investigators said he went with a friend to a Buddhist temple on the 8300 block of David Lane Southeast near Turner and entered through an unlocked door.

Detectives said they were using methamphetamine inside the temple and Murillo claimed to be hearing voices under tables.

Murillo told the woman to help him find the people inside the temple or else he would stab her, according to deputies. Investigators said he then attacked her and stabbed her 10 times.

According to deputies, Murillo dragged the woman outside and left the area. He then contacted Oregon State Police troopers claiming people were chasing him. Murillo was taken to the hospital to treat a cut on his hand.

Monks later entered the temple and called to report the break-in. The woman was found suffering from stab wounds in the bushes outside the temple.

Detectives pieced the case together and arrested Murillo before he was released from the hospital.

Murillo was initially charged with attempted murder, but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Along with three years in prison, Murillo was sentenced to five years probation.

