Family rescued after car hydroplanes off road near Buxton

(courtesy Banks Fire District) (courtesy Banks Fire District)
BUXTON, OR (KPTV) -

There were some scary moments in Buxton Thursday morning when crews had to rescue a dad and three kids from a car stranded in a field in high water.

According to the Oregon State Police, the car hydroplaned on high water and drifted into a flooded field off Highway 47 near Northwest Fischer Road.

Troopers said crews from Banks Fire District had to use a raft to reach the vehicle and bring the family to safety. They also noted that the children were all in car seats at the time of the incident.

A truck from Hillsboro Towing was able to tow the car back out of the field.

One of the troopers on the scene noted he had responded to a call 30 minutes earlier at the same location, and at that time there was no water over the road or even close, showing just how fast the conditions can change.

