Firefighters launch boat to rescue driver on flooded Forest Grove street

Firefighters launched a boat to rescue a driver on a flooded Forest Grove street.

A driver became stuck in a partially submerged SUV off of Fern Hill Road and Taylor Road at around 1 p.m. Thursday. The car was leaning into a ditch in about 3 feet of water, initially.

Firefighters said the car was too far away from a safe place to park to be reached without a boat.

The rescue boat traveled 500 yards to reach the vehicle, which was fully submerged in the 10-foot ditch by the time crews reached it. The driver was standing on top of the SUV when he was rescued.

There were no reports of injuries, but the driver was cited by police for driving through a closed roadway.

Investigators said it's not known if the man drove around closure signs or if someone had previously moved the signs.

The SUV will remain in the water until the road is no longer flooded and it is safe for a tow company to remove it.

A similar rescue took place earlier in the day off Highway 47 near Buxton.

"With unpredictable flood waters, someone can become easily trapped, injured or killed within seconds. To prevent this from happening, remember four easy words when you come upon a flooded roadway. 'Turn Around, Don't Drown.' Not only does driving through flood waters put you in risk of injury or death, but also risks emergency responder's lives and ties up valuable emergency resources that might be needed for other emergency incidents," according to a Forest Grove Fire & Rescue statement.

