Thousands of rounds of park law enforcement ammo stolen at Crater Lake

Thousands of rounds of park law enforcement ammunition was stolen at Crater Lake National Park.

Special agents with the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch and park rangers are investigating the case.

Investigators said Thursday that rifle and pistol caliber ammunition was taken from a locked building in the headquarters area of the park.

The ammunition is part of the park's law enforcement program and the theft is a felony.

Investigators are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the theft.

Tips can be left at nps.gov/isb.

