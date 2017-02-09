Man extradited from Mexico convicted of murder for killing woman in Oregon in 1999

A man who was extradited from Mexico to Oregon in 2016 to face charges for the deadly stabbing of a woman in Tigard in 1999 has been convicted of murder.

A jury convicted 47-year-old Luis Hernandez-Diaz on Thursday.

Tigard police worked with the U.S. Department of Justice for years to obtain Hernandez-Diaz's extradition from Mexico.

Once it was granted, he arrived in the U.S. in March 2016 and was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police said Hernandez-Diaz stabbed and killed Maria Garcia-Leonardo in the parking of a Burger King restaurant on the 11500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard on Feb. 12, 1999.

Investigators said Hernandez-Diaz has numerous aliases and may be known to some as Efrain Sanchez Diaz, Luis Hernandez, Luis Diaz, Efrain Diaz and Jesus Sanchez Diaz. Police believe Efrain Sanchez Diaz may be his true name.

Hernandez-Diaz was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

