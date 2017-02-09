Police: Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

Police are investigating a officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland Thursday night.

Portland Police Bureau said at 6:31 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a 56-year-old man who was threatening to commit suicide near the 2100 block of Southeast Lafayette Street.

Officers arrived in the area and located the man in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Southeast 22nd Avenue.

Officers and an Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) officer began communicating with the man and learned he had a handgun.

According to police, while officers were talking to the man, he got out of his car and had an encounter with two officers that resulted in those officers firing at him.

Officers safely approached the man and provided medical care. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The identities of the injured man and the two officers have not been released.

According to PPB policy, the officers involved will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation and Grand Jury.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.