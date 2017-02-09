PSU students, staff react after appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban

Many students and staff at Portland State University are praising Thursday’s decision by the 9th District Court of Appeals to uphold the suspension of President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

PSU says there are 60 international students that attend the university from the seven Muslim-majority countries involved in the travel ban.

Now, university leaders are celebrating the recent ruling, but say they’ll continue to stand behind their international students.

“Diversity here is so big. It affects the university a lot," said PSU freshman, Michelle Escobar.

Escobar is among many on campus celebrating the decision to uphold the suspension of the travel ban.

“I don’t think we should focus on terrorism. Right now what we need to be focusing on is not letting this affect the people it’s affecting. It’s affecting families,” Escobar said.

“We’re delighted by the decision today,” says Margaret Everett, Vice Provost for International Affairs at Portland State University.

The unanimous decision Thursday against the travel ban has university leaders rallying around international students, hoping it's a sign of a more permanent decision to come.

“They’re concerned about the travel ban, it’s introduced a lot of uncertainty and anxiety into their experience," Everett said.

Even with a temporarily suspended travel ban, many on campus wonder what the future holds for prospective international students.

“We have admitted students in the spring who hold visas but are wondering whether or not they are going to be able to enter the country,” Everett told FOX 12.

Meantime, students like Kasey Isobe are concerned what her university will look like if a travel ban becomes the new normal.

“We meet so many great people and interact with great organizations, so for them to not be able to come here and make connections, is just unfortunate," Isobe said.

But for now they celebrate what they call a victory for diversity on campus.

“I have a couple of international students in my communications class, and they share about where they’re from and their traditions, and I’m glad they are here at PSU. I want them to be able to go home and have the freedom to do whatever they want,” Isobe said.

Portland State University officials say they are advising students from the affected countries not to travel for now, at least without checking in with university leaders and immigration advisers.

