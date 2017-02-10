K-9 helps track down armed robbery suspects in NE Portland

Three people were taken into custody by Portland police after they responded to an armed burglary call in northeast Portland Friday.

Dozens of police officers were called to an apartment complex on Northeast 81st Avenue around 1 a.m. after they received an anonymous call stating that burglars with a gun were robbing an apartment.

Police arrived to find the apartment had been ransacked. They had broken the door off its frame to get inside.

Luckily the two apartment owners were out of town at the time.

3 people arrested after allegedly burglarizing NE 81st Ave. apartment when tenants were away pic.twitter.com/49bgKlWm6H — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 10, 2017

Door was busted open during burglary. This man is making repairs pic.twitter.com/s2bkPian63 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 10, 2017

Officers said they found a basket of stolen items in the street, but the suspects had fled the scene.

With the help of a K-9 officer, police were able to track down the three suspects one-by-one.

The parents of one of the apartment owners said they believe the burglars knew the apartment was empty at the time of the burglary.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

