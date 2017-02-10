Suspect bitten by K-9 officer after police chase in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect bitten by K-9 officer after police chase in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

One person was injured by a K-9 officer after they attempted to flee the scene after a police pursuit ended in Vancouver.

Clark County dispatch confirmed that Vancouver police were pursuing a vehicle early Friday morning.

The chase ended at SR 14 and Lieser Road where two suspects ran from the car and tried to get away.

A K-9 officer was deployed and bit one of the suspects.

Both suspects are now in custody.

More information will be released as soon as it is available. 

