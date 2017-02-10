Landslides force Amtrak to suspend service between Portland and - KPTV - FOX 12

Landslides force Amtrak to suspend service between Portland and Everett, WA

Due to landslides in the area, Amtrak announced Friday morning that it has suspended all services between Portland and Everett, Washington until Saturday.

In a statement, Amtrak said BNSF Railway, the owner of the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium, suspending all traffic until Feb. 11.

Amtrak said alternate transportation will be provided for Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Everett. All Cascades service between Seattle and Portland is canceled with no alternate transportation.

The Empire Builder and Coast Starlight services are also impacted with no alternate transportation.

Rail operations from Portland to Eugene and north of Everett to Vancouver, B.C. are running normally.

Amtrak apologizes for the inconvenience.

The Amtrak Cascades route normally runs from Eugene to Vancouver B.C. 

For more information, visit AmtrakCascades.com

