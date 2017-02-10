Cannon Beach hotel makes TripAdvisor’s top 10 list for romantic getaways

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and couples might want to think about taking a trip to the Oregon Coast.

A hotel in Cannon Beach is ranked in the top 10 for most romantic hotels in the country, according to TripAdvisor.com.

The Stephanie Inn came in ninth place on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels for Romance.

Officials said the list was created based on the millions of customer reviews collected during the year from TripAdvisor travelers.

The three most romantic hotels in the nation include the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, OH, the La Maison Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. and The Gardens Hotel in Key West, Fla.

See the full list at TripAdvisor.com.

