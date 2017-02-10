Vancouver police involved in deadly shooting near senior living facility

A Vancouver officer shot and killed an armed suspect who stole a car, crashed into a van outside a senior living facility and then went into an apartment occupied by a man and four children, according to police.

Police responded to Vancouver Pointe Senior Village on Northeast 66th Avenue at around 6:20 a.m.

A witness reported that someone slammed into a parked van outside the building and then went into the lobby of the complex before running away.

The suspect then entered a second-floor apartment at a neighboring complex. Police said a man and four children unknown to the suspect were inside the home.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and found the suspect in a bedroom. Police said an officer shot and killed the suspect, who was armed.

Police said the suspect stole a car minutes before the crash and shooting.

The people living in the apartment were not injured. No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer who fired the shot is on critical incident leave, per standard department procedure.

The name of the officer and the suspect are not being released by investigators at this time.

The Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating the case.

