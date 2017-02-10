On the Go with Joe at Pitch Dark Chocolate

Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year for chocolate lovers.

Joe V. went behind-the-scenes at Pitch Dark Chocolate to see how they make artisan chocolate bars and other products.

They even roast their own cacao beans and turn them into chocolate at their new facility in southeast Portland.

Pitch Dark Chocolate is located at 5353 NE Sandy Blvd. in Portland.

