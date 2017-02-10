Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Friday, February 10

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, February 10:

Portland's famous Jackpot Recording Studio is celebrating 20 years of making albums with some of the top names in music. MORE met up with the sound engineer who started it all back in 1997, Larry Crane. A celebratory live show takes place at the Secret Society at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. Get tickets at SecretSociety.net. You can learn more about the event on its Facebook page.

Stars Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit gave Beaverton High School a shout out last year for their own production of the musical “Grease.” Now the school is back and is raising funds for its spring musical “Catch Me if You Can.” They are hoping to raise $5,000. Learn more at their GoFundMe page.

