Portland's famous Jackpot Recording Studio is celebrating 20 years of making albums with some of the top names in music.

MORE met up with the sound engineer who started it all back in 1997, Larry Crane.

A celebratory live show takes place at the Secret Society at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. Get tickets at SecretSociety.net. You can learn more about the event on its Facebook page.

