Police: No foul play connected to woman found dead in Newberg house fire

A woman found dead in a burning Newberg home died of natural causes before the fire started inside her house, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Paradise Drive at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday after a witness called 911 to report smoke coming from the home.

While working to contain the fire, a woman's body was found on the second floor. Police responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

On Friday, police identified the woman as 63-year-old Kathryn Sigler. Police said she died of natural causes and detective do not believe foul play was involved in her death.

The investigation determined she had died prior to the fire.

Investigators said the fire was started by an unattended portable cooking appliance in an upstairs bathroom.

Sigler's dog suffered some smoke inhalation and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Nobody else was in the home.

Firefighters said their initial search efforts were hampered by a significant amount of debris and clutter inside the home.

