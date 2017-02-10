Tips lead to more arrests in connection with post-election riot - KPTV - FOX 12

Tips lead to more arrests in connection with post-election riot in Portland

Elijah K. Gerard, 19, and David Deron Lewis Jr., 19. Jail booking photos Elijah K. Gerard, 19, and David Deron Lewis Jr., 19. Jail booking photos
Damage to Chase Bank in the Pearl District during post-election riot in November. (KPTV) Damage to Chase Bank in the Pearl District during post-election riot in November. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Tips from the public helped lead to two additional arrests in connection with the post-election riot in Portland in November.

Elijah K. Gerard, 19, and David Deron Lewis Jr., 19, were arrested Thursday.

Gerard was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of riot, criminal mischief, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

Police said Gerard caused damage to Seres Restaurant, Chase Bank and Anderson Construction in the Pearl District during the November protest and riot. He also damaged a Jeep and assaulted a driver, according to investigators.

Lewis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of riot, criminal mischief and failure to appear. Police said he had two outstanding warrants on charges of second-degree criminal trespass.

During the November riot, officers said Lewis damaged a Starbucks, Federal Express and Urban Pantry in the Pearl District.

The riot occurred during one of the nightly protests through the streets of Portland following the election of President Donald Trump.

More than 100 people were arrested during the protests.

Police said tips from the community led to the latest arrests after photos and video showed the suspects causing damage during the riot.  

