Blue Star Donuts, Little Big Burger victims of smash-and-grab burglaries in N. Portland

Two well-known north Portland businesses were the victims of smash-and-grab burglaries overnight.

The glass doors were smashed at Blue Star Donuts and Little Big Burger on North Mississippi Avenue and cash and electronics were stolen from the businesses.

Surveillance cameras at Blue Star Donuts captured a few fuzzy images of a suspect and a time stamp showed the crimes occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday.

At the donut shop, expensive signs that display donut varieties were also stolen. The restaurants are also losing out on business, due to closing the shops to make repairs.

"Just pick up and move on and try to keep the customers happy. We've had quite a few come by who are disappointed that we're not open today," said Curtis Brandsmith, assistant general manager at Blue Star Donuts.

Little Big Burger was hoping to open as soon as repairs were made to the door. Blue Star Donuts is expecting to reopen Saturday.

Police are investigating similar crimes on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, but investigators said it's unknown at this time if they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

