Blue Star Donuts, Little Big Burger victims of smash-and-grab bu - KPTV - FOX 12

Blue Star Donuts, Little Big Burger victims of smash-and-grab burglaries in N. Portland

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two well-known north Portland businesses were the victims of smash-and-grab burglaries overnight.

The glass doors were smashed at Blue Star Donuts and Little Big Burger on North Mississippi Avenue and cash and electronics were stolen from the businesses.

Surveillance cameras at Blue Star Donuts captured a few fuzzy images of a suspect and a time stamp showed the crimes occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday.

At the donut shop, expensive signs that display donut varieties were also stolen. The restaurants are also losing out on business, due to closing the shops to make repairs.

"Just pick up and move on and try to keep the customers happy. We've had quite a few come by who are disappointed that we're not open today," said Curtis Brandsmith, assistant general manager at Blue Star Donuts.

Little Big Burger was hoping to open as soon as repairs were made to the door. Blue Star Donuts is expecting to reopen Saturday.

Police are investigating similar crimes on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, but investigators said it's unknown at this time if they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.